Square Enix: Foamstars is a 'Completely Different Game' From Splatoon

Square Enix producer Kosuke Okatani speaking with VideoGamesChronicle was asked if he was tired of the comparisons between the company's Foamstars and Nintendo's Splatoon that gamers have been making.

"First of all, yes," said Okatani. "There have been many comparisons on the internet, but also, we saw on social media that the people who actually played it saw that it’s a completely different game and I hope you also agree."

He added, "I feel like the mechanic of having the things you shoot stay on the field is very unique." He said it would be "a great honor" if fans were to give the genre a nickname similar to Soulsborne and Metroidvania.

The development team plans to support the game with at least a year's worth of content. This includes free and Premium Season Pass content. The latter will be reserved for non-gameplay items like cosmetics.

Foamstars will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 6 as part of the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup from February 6 to March 4. On March 5, Foamstars will be priced at $29.99 and require a PlayStation Plus subscription to play.

