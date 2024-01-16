TopSpin Returns With TopSpin 2K25 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher 2K and developer Hangar 13 have announced the return of the TopSpin franchise with TopSpin 2K25. Platforms were not announced.

"The worlds of tennis and 2K have collided," reads the description to the teaser trailer. "TopSpin 2K25 is the next must-play sports game from 2K that fully immerses fans into the world of tennis. Unveiled in conjunction with the Australian Open, 2024’s first Grand Slam, TopSpin 2K25 is now available for a first look."

View the teaser trailer below:

