Rocksteady Says Suicide Squad Is Its Biggest Game Ever 'Story-Wise' - News

/ 336 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Rocksteady's product director Darius Sadeghian in an interview with the latest issue of Play magazine (via GamesRadar) said Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is full of the DNA found in the Batman: Arkham franchise.

"It's still full of the DNA that infuses the Batman: Arkham series - those foundations of story and character are absolutely central to our process," said Sadeghian. "Story-wise, this is easily our biggest game."

Sadeghian said the team is "really keen on being there for players who want to stay with us and continue the adventure. It's really important to us that we're generous with the people who play our game, so for the first year after launch we've got masses of new content that will be completely free for people who own the game."

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 2, 2024.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles