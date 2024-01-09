Immortality Headed to PS5 on January 23 - News

Developer Half Mermaid Productions announced Immortality will launch for the PlayStation 5 on January 23.

The game first released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, GOG, and Microsoft Store, iOS, and Android in August 2022.

"From the inception of this project, the goal has been sharing Marissa Marcel’s life and work with as large an audience as possible," said Immortality director Sam Barlow. "So I am thrilled to bring Immortality to PlayStation gamers and bring them face to face with a lost legend."

Discover the lost movies of Marissa Marcel!

1968

Alan Fischer directs Ambrosio his adaptation of M. G. Lewis’s notorious Gothic novel The Monk. He casts unknown Marissa Marcel as the infamous Matilda.

1970

John Durick writes his thriller Minsky with Marcel in mind. Set in New York City, the movie concerns the death of a famous artist and Marissa stars as the muse suspected of murdering him.

1999

For his swansong, Durick teams up with Marcel again as she returns from a lengthy hiatus. The movie Two of Everything is a subversive thriller which explores the duality between a successful pop star and her body double.

None of these movies is ever released. They are thought to be lost or destroyed.

2022

