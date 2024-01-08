Hakuoki: Chronicles of Wind and Blossom Announced for Switch - News

/ 305 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher eastasiasoft and developer Idea Factory have announced Hakuoki: Chronicles of Wind and Blossom for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch later this year.

Hakuoki: Chronicles of Wind and Blossom is a remastered compilation of Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms and Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds.

View the opening video below:

Read details on the collection below:

Two legendary visual novels come together in Hakuoki: Chronicles of Wind and Blossom, a remastered compilation of Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms and Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds, each among the most beloved entries in the acclaimed Japanese otome series. Players take the role of young heroine Chizuru as she is surrounded by the handsome warriors of the Shinsengumi. As battle ensues, who will emerge victorious and who will claim Chizuru’s heart?

Embrace the political and interpersonal drama of feudalism while navigating romantic scenarios and witnessing events inspired by Japanese history, brought to life through beautifully illustrated cutscenes and passionate dialogue sequences. Explore multiple story routes across both epic visual novels, renowned by long-time fans of the series while serving as a standalone jumping-on point for new players.

This updated version includes revised text for the best possible experience, making Hakuoki: Chronicles of Wind and Blossom the definitive way for players to enjoy the game!

Features:

Take the role of a young heroine surrounded by handsome suitors!

Immerse yourself in a feudalistic setting inspired by the rich history of Japan.

Explore two complete otome visual novel adventures and meet an unforgettable cast of characters!

otome visual novel adventures and meet an unforgettable cast of characters! Navigate dramatic dialogue, making decisions for Chizuru to decide story route and love interest.

Enjoy beautifully illustrated cutscenes and unlock CGs in the gallery as you progress!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles