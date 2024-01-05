PlatinumGames Announces World of Demons is Ending Service - News

PlatinumGames announced World of Demons will be delisted from Apple Arcade on January 18 and on February 1 all existing downloads of the game will no longer be playable.

World of Demons released for Apple Arcade in April 2021.

Read the announcement post from the developer below:

World of Demons will no longer be available to download on Apple Arcade as of January 18, 2024. Please see the schedule below for more details. We extend our gratitude to all players who have enjoyed the game since release.

January 18, 2024: No longer available to download on Apple Arcade. February 1, 2024: Downloads of the game will become unavailable to play.



