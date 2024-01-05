Persona 3 Reload Opening Movie Released - News

ATLUS has released the opening movie for Persona 3 Reload. It features the new music track "Full Moon Full Life."

Persona 3 Reload will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store worldwide on February 2, 2024.

