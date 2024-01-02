Developer Frogwares is Now the Sole Publisher of The Sinking City - News

Developer Frogwares via Twitter announced it is now the sole publisher for its game, The Sinking City, on all platforms following a legal battle with former publisher Nacon.

"Frogwares is now the sole publisher of The Sinking City on all platforms!," reads the update from the developer. "We're happy to finally put this whole thing behind us, and we look forward to sharing more news about the future of the franchise very soon."

Nacon was originally licensed to publish the game, however, it was terminated by Frogwares due to IP violation and a lack of payment. This resulted in the game being delisted on the PS4, Xbox One, Steam, and Epic Games Store. It remained on the Nintendo eShop as that version was self published by Frogwares.

A new version of the game will be released in a few weeks that includes bug fixes and optimization improvements. Old saves won't be compatible with the latest version due to technical reasons. The old version will be available to play on Steam until February 28, 2024.

The Sinking City is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

