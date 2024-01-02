[Update] Star Wars Outlaws to Launch in Late 2024 - News

Update:

Disney has updated the blog post and it no longer says Star Wars Outlaws will launch in late 2024 and just lists a general 2024 release window.

"And for Star Wars fans – Star Wars Outlaws, the open-world Star Wars game is set to release in 2024," reads the updated blog post.

Original article:

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Massive Entertainment announced Star Wars Outlaws in June 2023 with a general 2024 release window. The Disney Parks blog in a new post has stated the game will be launch in late 2024.

"And for Star Wars fans – Star Wars Outlaws, the open-world Star Wars game is set to release late this year," reads the Disney Parks blog.

"The game lets you explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. You can risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity."

Star Wars Outlaws is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

