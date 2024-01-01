Granblue Fantasy: Relink Development is Finished - News

Development on Granblue Fantasy: Relink from Cygames is complete, according to Cygames' Yasuyuki Kaji speaking with Famitsu.

"I was finally able to complete Granblue Fantasy: Relink, which I have been developing for a long time!," said Kaji via Google Translate.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink launches for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on February 1, 2024.

