Death Stranding Director's Cut for iPhone, iPad, and Mac Delayed to 2024

Publisher 505 Games and developer Kojima Productions announced Death Stranding Director's Cut for iPhone, iPad, and Mac has been delayed from a 2023 release window to 2024.

"We just need a little more time!" said 505 Games. "Stay tuned for a new release date in early 2024."

Death Stranding Director's Cut will be available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all iPads and Macs with the M1 chip or later.

