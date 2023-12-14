Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles Confirmed for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 497 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Tomas Sala have announced Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG. No release date has been given.

"Developing for console means you need to create a game that is controlled like an instrument, without looking at what you’re doing, intuitively from your fingers straight into the gameworld, which is honestly what I love to do—putting you, the gamer into a world with as few layers between you and whatever you are experiencing," said creator Tomas Sala.

"I hope people can see that Bulwark wants to take you on a creative ride that is made for controllers and big screens, as well as those playing on PC who have been amazing during the life of the Evolving Demo. This is epic in a new way for me, epic because the player is in shaping it, rather than getting it delivered to them."

View the platform reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles is the spiritual sequel to the award winning aerial combat game and Xbox Series X launch title The Falconeer. Set within the same universe and set 40 years in the aftermath—Bulwark switches from aerial combat to city-builder, set within a fantastical open world that acts as a canvas for players to unleash their creativity without limits.

The brand new trailer gives players a glimpse of Bulwark‘s vast scope beyond its cosy city-building. Creating a fortress is one thing, but for players to grow their empire and influence across The Great Ursee they’ll need to immerse themselves in the game’s distinct minimalist brand of strategy that feels just as intuitive on a gamepad than it does on mouse and keyboard as they as they establish trade routes, manage resources, forge alliances, and embark on military conquest.

The trailer also showcases some examples of the breathtaking settlements players can create and new gameplay features not seen during the Evolving Demo that captivated PC players earlier this year, including new methods of progression and the strategic elements that allow players to ally or make war with the inhabitants of the Ursee.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles