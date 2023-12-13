Fallout 4 Free Next-Gen Update Delayed to 2024 - News

Bethesda announced the next-gen update for Fallout 4 has been delayed to 2024. The update will release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

"Thank you for your patience with us as we work on the Fallout 4 next-gen update," said Bethesda. "We know you're excited, and so are we! But we need a bit more time and look forward to an exciting return to the Commonwealth in 2024."

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the update will be available for free for PS4 and Xbox One owners of the game.

The free next-generation update includes performance mode features for higher frame rates, quality features for 4K resolution gameplay, bug fixes and a bonus Creation Club content.

