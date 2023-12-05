Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration: Holiday Content Update Adds 12 New Titles - News

/ 179 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Atari and developer Digital Eclipse have released the Holiday Content Update for Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration. The update adds 12 new titles to the compilation.

More free content updates are planned for the future.

View the trailer for the update below:

Here is the list of 12 game added in the Holiday Content Update:

Adventure II (homebrew) 2600

Bowling 2600

Double Dunk 2600

Maze Craze 2600

Miniature Golf 2600

MotoRodeo 2600

Aquaventure (prototype) 2600

Save Mary (prototype) 2600

Super Football 2600

Return to Haunted House (homebrew) 2600

Circus Atari 2600

Warbirds Lynx

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is available now for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles