Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration: Holiday Content Update Adds 12 New Titles

Publisher Atari and developer Digital Eclipse have released the Holiday Content Update for Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration. The update adds 12 new titles to the compilation.
More free content updates are planned for the future.
Here is the list of 12 game added in the Holiday Content Update:
- Adventure II (homebrew) 2600
- Bowling 2600
- Double Dunk 2600
- Maze Craze 2600
- Miniature Golf 2600
- MotoRodeo 2600
- Aquaventure (prototype) 2600
- Save Mary (prototype) 2600
- Super Football 2600
- Return to Haunted House (homebrew) 2600
- Circus Atari 2600
- Warbirds Lynx
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is available now for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG.
It's legit cool that they're doing this with an already good collection, and for free, but I wish they'd give us the 2600 and 5200 versions of Berzerk.