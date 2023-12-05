PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for December 2023 Are Now Available - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment have released the the PlayStation Plus monthly games for December 2023. he games will be available until Monday, January 1, 2024.

The three PlayStation Plus monthly games are Lego 2K Drive for the PS5 and PS4, Powerwash Simulator for the PS5 and PS4, and Sable for the PS5.

Read details on the games below:

Lego 2K Drive | PS4, PS5

Welcome to Bricklandia, home of a massive open-world Lego driving adventure. Race anywhere, play with anyone, build your dream rides, and defeat a cast of wild racing rivals for the coveted Sky Trophy! Race across the streets, seas and sands as you build your dream rides, brick by brick, and enjoy Lego 2K Drive’s sprawling story mode. Play together with a friend at home or with up to five pals online in the crossplay-enabled Play With Friends and Play With Everyone online modes. Explore Bricklandia together, or show off your skills in Cup Series and Race modes. From mini-games to side missions, a whole host of vehicle-filled fun awaits you.

Powerwash Simulator | PS4, PS5

Grab your trusty power washer and blast away the grime from vehicles, buildings, parks and more. PowerWash Simulator is a satisfying clean ’em up where the stress is low and the water pressure is high. Use your earnings as a professional power washer to upgrade your collection of washers, nozzles, cleaning fluids and extensions, allowing you to tackle bigger jobs and leave them sparkling clean with greater efficiency. Leave your mark on the dirt-covered town of Muckingham alone, or chill out with friends in online co-op. Most importantly, make sure you have good, clean fun.

Sable | PS5

Embark on a unique and unforgettable journey and guide Sable through her Gliding; a rite of passage that will take her across vast deserts and mesmerizing landscapes, capped by the remains of spaceships and ancient wonders.

Explore the dunes on your hoverbike, scale monumental ruins and encounter other nomads as you unearth mysteries long forgotten and discover who she really is behind her mask. With its unique art style and original soundtrack by Japanese Breakfast, envelop yourself in Sable’s world and explore everything at your own pace. There is a lot in this world just waiting to be discovered.

