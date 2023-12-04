Cotton 100% Launches December 7 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One - News

Publisher ININ Games and developer SUCCESS Corporation announced Cotton 100% will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One via Microsoft Store on December 7.

The game first releases for the SNES in April 1994 in Japan, and for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in October 2021. It is also in development for the PlayStation 5.

View the Xbox trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Once again, the world has fallen into darkness and the fairy, Silk, sets out to look for help. She crosses paths with the young witch, Nata de Cotton, who seems rather uninterested in helping her… That is until Silk tells her that giant Willows, a magical candy that Cotton is addicted to, are waiting for her along the way! So, the two set out to destroy the evil that is causing the darkness… and to eat Willows!

Released in 1994, Cotton 100% is based on the original Cotton: Fantastic Night Dreams. It offers a stunning and fresh new look with a more vibrant color palette of the Super Famicom.

Experience the beautiful and authentic cute ’em up action from the 90s in all its charm and glory!

