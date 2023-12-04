Ultracore Arrives December 7 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One - News

Publisher ININ Games and developer DICE announced Ultracore will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One via Microsoft Store on December 7.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in June 2020. A PlayStation 5 version is also in development.

Ultracore is an authentic run-and-gun 16-bit game, a true love letter to classic 2D action games with intricate level design, tons of secrets to discover and numerous mid- and end-bosses.

Originally developed in the 90s by the legendary game studio Digital Illusions! Back then, it went by the working title of Hardcore and was sadly cancelled last minute.

Frantic blast processing gameplay.

Five large stages with challenging boss fights.

Collect new weapons and upgrade them.

Modern twin stick controls.

Optional new synthwave soundtrack.

After 25 long years, the original game data barely being recovered from an old hard drive and passionately ported to run on modern hardware, we are proud to present you with a true preservation effort of our common video game heritage.

Not only is it an exquisite pixel art orgy for both mind and soul, but an action-packed experience that takes classic run-and-gun 16-bit gaming to the next level… and beyond. This is Ultracore!

