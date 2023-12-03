Sony Could be Working on Improvements to the DualSense - News

It appears Sony might be working on improvements to the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, according to a new patent spotted by Game Rant.

The patent describes a controller that adds more accessibility features as it would use a machine learning model that monitors the player's performance and could determine when they might need help.

If it decides the player is stuck it would provide a hint by lighting up its buttons to suggest the next course of action. The hints would also be spelled out on the controller's touchpad, which would also now be a display.

It should be noted Sony filing this patent doesn't mean this new PS5 DualSense controller it will ever be released.

