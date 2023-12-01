EVO Japan 2024 Lineup Revealed - News

E-Sports Evolution has announced the lineup of games for EVO Japan 2024. The event will take place from April 27, 2024 to April 29, 2024 in Tokyo, Japan.

Here is the lineup of games:

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Guilty Gear: Strive

The King of Fighters XV

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike – Fight for the Future

Street Fighter 6

Tekken 8

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes

