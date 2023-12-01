EVO Japan 2024 Lineup Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 371 Views
E-Sports Evolution has announced the lineup of games for EVO Japan 2024. The event will take place from April 27, 2024 to April 29, 2024 in Tokyo, Japan.
EVO Japan 2024 presented by ROHTO— EVO Japan 2024 | Entry Now🔥 (@evojapan_info) December 1, 2023
🔥Main Tournament Lineup🔥https://t.co/m48235hmVO#EVOJ24 #EVOJapan2024 pic.twitter.com/ked6M2QPXr
Here is the lineup of games:
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Guilty Gear: Strive
- The King of Fighters XV
- Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike – Fight for the Future
- Street Fighter 6
- Tekken 8
- Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes
