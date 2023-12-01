Demonschool Launches in Q2 2024 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Ysbryd Games and developer Necrosoft Games announced the new-style tactics RPG, Demonschool, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and itch.io in Q2 2024.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Demonschool is a new-style tactics RPG where motion equals action. Defeat big weirdos in between the human and demon worlds as Faye and her misfit companions, while navigating university life on a mysterious island.

Key Features

Tactics – Rewind any action during the planning phase and create combos to dispatch your foes.

– Rewind any action during the planning phase and create combos to dispatch your foes. Story – A light horror narrative told through huge avatars with side quests aplenty.

– A light horror narrative told through huge avatars with side quests aplenty. Schedule – Plan your school schedule to level your characters and build their skills.

– Plan your school schedule to level your characters and build their skills. Friendship – 15 characters with whom to build relationships.

Battle System Basics

Units interact contextually with their environment. Enemies will be struck, objects moved, or the character will simply dash.

Plan movements at your leisure, and execute them all at once. You can also rewind actions during the planning phase.

Buffing friendlies and debuffing enemies compounds damage output. Note the damage numbers!

Combos do big damage and produce unique elemental attacks, which you can use to exploit enemy weaknesses.

Characters

Faye – Last in line of the final demon hunting family on the planet Earth. Loves to punch up, cares about everybody.

– Last in line of the final demon hunting family on the planet Earth. Loves to punch up, cares about everybody. Destin – A pugilist through and through. A good guy who believes in you to his detriment.

– A pugilist through and through. A good guy who believes in you to his detriment. Namako – Photography nerd who keeps everything packed down in a tight little knot in her stomach ’til she explodes.

– Photography nerd who keeps everything packed down in a tight little knot in her stomach ’til she explodes. Knute – Pragmatic media enthusiast who always sees all the angles. Trying to be more positive these days.

World

Explore a mysterious island that reveals its mysteries morning, noon, and night, day by day, week by week, across a university semester. Plan your team’s schedule to enhance their skills and gain new abilities. Gain new teammates and enhance their relationships depending on who you choose to pursue.

