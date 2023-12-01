Deckbuilding Strategy Game IRONHIVE Announced for PC - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Critical Reflex and developer Wondernaut Studio have announced deckbuilding strategy game, IRONHIVE, for PC via Steam.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

IRONHIVE is a deckbuilding strategy game about surviving in a dying world. Build your colony, ensure the survival of your people, create a legacy that will be passed on to the next generations. As the Ironlord, you are their only remaining hope.

Rebuild Your Home

Elevate housing, utility, social, production, and defense buildings. Beware – a big city requires a lot of resources, and if you can’t provide them, your colony will lose Stability, which will lead to rapid collapse.

Corrupted by Choices

Use the cards you’ve been dealt wisely. Each turn represents a season you’ve survived, and while you have Stability, there’s still hope. If it reaches zero, it’s over for you.

Explore the Wasteland

Send out expeditions in search of vital resources, technologies and various items. But remember: the sweeter the reward—the higher the risk.

Take On the Harsh World’s Challenges

The decisions you make will directly impact your city. All the narrative events are interconnected, creating a different story for each of your colonies. You can choose when to deal with them, but the longer you wait, the more complex and dire the situation may become.

Secure Your Legacy

Register your legacy in the Book of Ashes of your people’s history. Every time you write down your story, you may choose a cultural or historical characteristic that will influence your next colonies, giving you new talents or bonuses.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

