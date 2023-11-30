Metroidvania Elderand Out Now for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One - News

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Graffiti Games and developers Mantra and Sinergia Games announced the Metroidvania game, Elderand, is now available for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. For the next two weeks it is available for a discounted price of $15.99. After two weeks the price will increase to $19.99.

The game is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.

View the Xbox launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

What abominations will you overcome for the glory you have been promised? Heads will literally roll in this gruesome, retro-inspired action RPG, where only the strong will survive in brutal, skill-based combat against terrifying creatures. Wield a variety of murder weapons and develop your abilities, then test your mettle against towering, bone-chilling bosses. Explore a twisted Lovecraftian world shrouded in darkness and madness. Customize your battle experience, from your character’s appearance to their skills, stats, and weapons. Glory and riches await those who can spill enough blood and guts to win them.

