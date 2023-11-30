HARDCORE MECHA Headed to Xbox One on December 14 - News

Publisher E-Home Entertainment Development and developer RocketPunch Games announced the 2D platformer action game, HARDCORE MECHA, will launch for the Xbox One on December 14 for $24.99. Pre-orders include a discounted price of $19.99.

The game is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

View the trailer for the Xbox version below:

Read details on the game below:

HARDCORE MECHA is a 2D platformer action focusing on a better handling. The Campaign mode offers rich gameplay and seamless in-game cut-scenes for an immersive experience. Choose your favorite mecha, experience the fast-paced hardcore competitive battle of steel in Multiplayer!

Story

A.D. 2221

Neo U.N. founded several permanent colonies on mars with the help of the natural wormhole WM-01. The industrial products and resources produced by these colonies have ensured the prosperity of the mankind after the civil war.

Tarethur O’Connell is an ACE pilot for Hardcore Defense Corp. The company has undertaken the commission by the U.N.F. to search for the missing intelligence officer “A” in Mars. During the mission, Tarethur and his teammates gradually discovered that this seemingly simple mission has harbored an even greater crisis.

The continuous battles and enemy with different goals are all coming at him. In this overwhelming conflicts and warfare, Tarethur starts to re-think about what he is fighting for…

Campaign Mode

Well-Polished Vivid Mecha World

The campaign mode includes eight chapters and 18 levels in total. As the story develops, you will encounter more than 50 types of enemy mechas with various designs and details in all kinds of scenes like mineshaft, underwater, urban, and space. Some levels even allow you to exit the mecha and infiltrate behind enemy line. Of course, you won’t just have one single personal ride, you may develop and customize various new gears and focus accessory in between the missions.

Seamless Story Immersion

The unique animations with the seamless transition between the 2D platform game scenes have a total duration of 40 minutes, the full-length voice acting provides a unique immersive storytelling experience.

Stunning Highly Polished 2D Animations

The detailed skeletal animation with a unique impression of power will fully showcase the characteristics of each mecha. The smooth and natural movements have also laid a good foundation for the fine handling experience. Natural 2D rotating animation, the use of visual deception like dislocation and timely switched elements have brought out a visual effect like 3D artwork.

Survival Simulation

Survive, Breakthrough, Challenge Yourself

Face endless enemies in these everchanging battlefields, acquire simulation points and gear chests.As the enemy waves goes up, there are even bosses coming in! Let them see what you are truly made of!

Develop, Reinforce, Equip Freely

Enhance every attribute of your beloved mechas using simulation points acquired in the battle. Enhance specific attributes to a certain level unlocks new mechas! Equip primary weapons and mods acquired in the battle, push your mechas beyond the enhancement limit. (Some special mechas can only equip mods but not primary weapons)

Research, Unlock, Rich Choices

Unlock and drive in total of 42 mechas with different designs by enhancing prior mechas or reaching certain waves. Try out their unique combat tactics! You ready? ACE pilots, come push yourself and your beloved mechas to the limit!

Multiplayer Mode

Various Mechas

American style, Japanese style, Super style, Realistic style, there are dozens of mechas of all kinds of styles available. Each mecha has its own unique tactical value, only the player who has completely grasped the features of each mecha can fully bring out their maximum combat effectiveness. What type of Mecha is the best? Prove it with your hands in PVP mode!

Challenge Against Mecha with Mortal Flesh

The pilot can be controlled to eject from the mecha and work alone in critical moment with proper strategy, it will absolutely be a force on the battlefield that cannot be underestimated.

Four Times the Fun

Apart from online player-versus-player battles, this game also enables users to play against each other with local split-screen. One purchase, four times the fun!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

