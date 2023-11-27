Gabe Newell Ordered to make In-Person Deposition in Antitrust Lawsuit - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 687 Views
Valve CEO Gabe Newell has been ordered to attend an in-person deposition by the US District Court for the Western District of Washington in an antitrust lawsuit filed by Wolfire Games.
The order, spotted by GamesIndustry, says Newell "is uniquely positioned to testify on all aspects of [Valve's] business strategy" and that an in-person deposition "would allow [it] to adequately assess Newell's credibility."
Newell originally had asked for a remote deposition due to concerns regarding COVID, however, the court said he presented "insubstantial evidence to suggest that he is at particularized risk of serious illness." The order says all participants have to wear masks during the deposition and Newell has to remove his mask when answering questions.
Wolfire Games filed its antitrust lawsuit against Valve in April 2021 for anti-competitive practices on Steam.
The antitrust lawsuit claims Valve's 30 percent cut of all purchases meant the company had used "dominance to take an extraordinarily high cut from nearly every sale that passes through its store" and that it has used its position to "exploit publishers and consumers."
The lawsuit was dismissed in November 2021 due to the judge arguing it did "not articulate sufficient facts to plausibly allege an antitrust injury based on that market." However, the court stated Wolfire Game could file another complaint if they address the missing facts, which they did in 2022.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
To my knowledge Valve 30% cut was there from Steam inception so it's very hard to argue Valve 'used "dominance to take an extraordinarily high cut' as they used the same cut when they had a 0% market share.
Anyway as Valve does not force anyone to use Steam to sell their game and there are other options with less cut, it's also hard to argue the cut is anything but a property of the service subject to a free market which should be observed and balanced against the benefits when choosing which store to use.
It's a terrible lawsuit really if you don't want to give Valve their 20-30% cut then you have a very large alternate with the option to buy from another 30 different retailers and Valve gets a 0% cut and then you use their servers to download the games with free cloud saves and all the other features Steam offers all of which costs Valve money to maintain.
I don't see how they came to the conclusion that they used their market dominance for anti-competitive practices.
He tried to use Covid as an excuse for why he couldn't do an in-person deposition in 2023, nearly 4 years after it started to spread outside of China? Dang, lost alot of respect for Gaben on that one.
I think everyone uses that as their first excuse these days, some feel that way and some are just using it as an excuse not to go to court. I know Trump tried using covid for reason not to go to court, and we know Trump isn't worried about covid.
Well to be honest I do want them to change their cut policy, it's pretty dumb at the moment taking the largest cut for the smaller games.
I agree, but aside from EGS, this issue is across the board.
It was a stupid change of policy though in response to EGS of increasing the revenue share once your game reaches sales milestones. Great for big publishers, but terrible for indie devs. Makes it all the more frustrating that Tim isn’t doing anything in ensuring EGS is being turned into a storefront that’s actually worth using.