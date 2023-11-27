Gabe Newell Ordered to make In-Person Deposition in Antitrust Lawsuit - News

Valve CEO Gabe Newell has been ordered to attend an in-person deposition by the US District Court for the Western District of Washington in an antitrust lawsuit filed by Wolfire Games.

The order, spotted by GamesIndustry, says Newell "is uniquely positioned to testify on all aspects of [Valve's] business strategy" and that an in-person deposition "would allow [it] to adequately assess Newell's credibility."

Newell originally had asked for a remote deposition due to concerns regarding COVID, however, the court said he presented "insubstantial evidence to suggest that he is at particularized risk of serious illness." The order says all participants have to wear masks during the deposition and Newell has to remove his mask when answering questions.

Wolfire Games filed its antitrust lawsuit against Valve in April 2021 for anti-competitive practices on Steam.

The antitrust lawsuit claims Valve's 30 percent cut of all purchases meant the company had used "dominance to take an extraordinarily high cut from nearly every sale that passes through its store" and that it has used its position to "exploit publishers and consumers."

The lawsuit was dismissed in November 2021 due to the judge arguing it did "not articulate sufficient facts to plausibly allege an antitrust injury based on that market." However, the court stated Wolfire Game could file another complaint if they address the missing facts, which they did in 2022.

