Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Delayed to Second Half of 2024

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Saber Interactive announced Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has been delayed from Winter 2023 to the second half of 2024. The exact release date will be announced in early December.

"Focus Entertainment will reveal the official launch date of the highly anticipated Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - the iconic Games Workshop licence – in early December," reads the statement from Focus Entertainment.

"The game is now poised to ship in the second half of 2024, to provide the time needed to properly polish the game and to ensure the best possible experience. Focus Entertainment is committed to releasing a game that is of the highest quality and that exceeds the expectations of the countless fans of the franchise. Space Marine 2 has already accumulated over a million wish lists to date."

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

