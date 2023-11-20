Enclave HD Arrives December 5 for PS5 - News

/ 394 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Ziggurat Interacitve announced the third-person action RPG, Enclave HD, will launch for the PlayStation 5 on December 5.

View the PS5 release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:



The third-person action RPG is back in its best-ever form, with updated graphics, a refreshed soundtrack, and quality-of-life improvements that have brought the multi-million-selling Enclave to the modern day. The intense medieval combat built with the six available class options for each faction in mind carries the players through the two separate campaigns.

The dual campaigns showcase the land of Celenheim in all of its fractured glory. One thousand years ago, a great rift sundered the land to separate the forces of Light and Darkness, protecting the people of Celenheim from the evil advance of Dreg’Atar and preserving peace. Traveling back to the modern day, the rift that has kept the peace has begun to close. Now, it is up to an unlikely hero to rise and decide the fate of Celenheim–whether it’s a tale of a valiant warrior striking at the heart of darkness or a champion of evil purging those unworthy of their sight is up to the player to decide.

Features:

Haptic trigger effects for DualSense controllers, exclusive to the PlayStation 5 version.

Immersive, fast-paced feudal-era combat.

A massive narrative scope, including two distinct campaigns with their own endings.

More than 25 unique missions, plus additional bonus content.

12 diverse unlockable characters, each blending elements of traditional character classes in a one-of-a-kind way.

Challenging boss opponents, each requiring different tactics to defeat.

An interactive gameplay tutorial that gets you into the action fast.

action fast. Three different difficulty settings provide the right level of challenge for any player.

A plethora of varied weapons, collectible objects, consumables, and magic items.

Surprises around every corner with dozens of scripted event triggers to keep you on your toes.

Captivating soundtrack paired perfectly with atmospheric sound effects.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles