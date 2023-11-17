Dragon's Dogma 2 Showcase Set for November 28 - News

Capcom announced it will host the Dragon’s Dogma 2 Showcase 2023 on November 28 at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET / 9:00 pm GMT. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The showcase will be 15 minutes in length and feature new information and gameplay reveals directly from director Hideaki Itsuno and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi.

View the teaser for the showcase below:

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

