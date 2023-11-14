Moonstone Island Launches in Spring 2024 for Switch - News

Publisher Raw Fury and developer Studio Supersoft announced the open-world deckbuilder creature-collecting life simulation game, Moonstone Island, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Spring 2024.

The game first released for PC via Steam on September 20.

View the Nintendo Switch release window trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Moonstone Island is a creature-collecting life-sim set in an open world with 100 islands to explore. Make friends, brew potions, collect Spirits, and test your strength in card-based encounters to complete your Alchemy training!

Spend time on islands in the sky!

Following your village's tradition, you must move to an island in the sky to complete your Alchemy training. Armed with a team of nature spirits, magical potions, and the support of your new friends, you'll explore ancient temples, dangerous dungeons, and hostile biomes to uncover the dark secret of Moonstone Island.

Settle In

Meet the locals, become a member of the community and, just maybe, fall in love.

Set up your new home on any of the 100+ islands in your procedurally generated world.

Explore

Travel by balloon, broom, or glider through unique biomes to reach the outer edges of the world.

Tame and befriend wild spirits to fight alongside you.

Discover and explore dungeons to earn upgrades, collect coot and uncover secrets.

Craft dozens of items and vehicles to customize your home and access the most distant edges of the world.

