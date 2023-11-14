Core Keeper Releases in Summer 2024 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 324 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Fireshine Games and developer Pugstorm announced Core Keeper will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in Summer 2024.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Drawn towards a mysterious relic, you are an explorer who awakens in an ancient cavern of creatures, resources and trinkets. Trapped deep underground will your survival skills be up to the task?

Mine relics and resources to build your base, craft new equipment, survive, and power up the Core. Defeat giant monsters, discover hidden secrets, farm crops, cook new recipes and explore a procedurally generated underground world in a mining sandbox adventure for one to eight players.

Mine Resources

Explore a vast underground cave of endless resources. Mine ores, discover hidden crystals, fossils & trinkets and survive a procedurally generated underground world.

Discover an Ancient World

Delve into living biomes and fight cavernous creatures in a vast subterranean system. Scour the dark world around you and encounter the behemoths of the underground. Defeat them and take the spoils of victory to help uncover the mystery of the Core.

Craft Items and Equipment

Customize your character and craft new items, armor and equipment to venture further into the caves. Craft a pickaxe to mine walls and resources, build bridges to cross underground lakes, and place torches to light up the profound ever-present darkness.

Grow and Farm Crops

Tend your crops to grow a variety of plants by planting seeds found during your adventures. Find the perfect fishing spot and catch a plethora of unique fish. Combine the yield of your hard work farming and fishing in the cooking pot to discover delicious recipes with unexpected effects.

One to Eight Players Sandbox

Survive alone or play online with up to seven other players. Work together to mine resources, fight, farm, craft and survive. Specialize in your role to help your fellow explorers tame the unruly landscape you find yourselves in.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles