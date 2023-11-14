Planet of Lana Launches in Spring 2024 for PS5, PS4, and Switch - News

Publisher Thunderful and developer Wishfully announced Planet of Lana will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in Spring 2024.

The game first released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in May 2023.

"We’re delighted to be bringing Planet of Lana to Switch and PlayStation in spring 2024," said Wishfully director Adam Stjarnljus. "We want to share our game with as many people as possible, so this is something we are very excited about. Thanks to all the fans that helped make Planet of Lana a success on PC and console, and thanks to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation communities for your patience. I promise we will do our best to make it worth the wait!"

A planet that used to be a place of undisturbed balance between human, nature, and animal has now become something else entirely.

The disharmony that had been in the making for hundreds of years has finally arrived in the form of a faceless army. But this is not a story about war. This is a story about a vibrant, beautiful planet—and the journey to keep it that way.

Explore a colorful world with a trusted companion.

Friendships grow in violent and puzzling terrain.

Programmed doesn’t mean predictable.

Bravely can fit in the smallest of creatures.

Everything isn’t a fight.

Welcome to an off-earth odyssey.

Features

Unique companion-based gameplay.

Solve puzzles with diverse challenges and quirky twists.

Carefully navigate dangerous situations using stealth and wit.

stealth and wit. Use your reflexes and survive challenging action sequences.

action sequences. Discover an epic story that stretches across galaxies and centuries.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

