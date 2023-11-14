Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition Headed to Switch on December 7 - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Mobius Digital announced Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on December 7. A physical edition will launch in 2024.

The game is already available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

View the Switch pre-order trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

An open world mystery about a solar system trapped in an endless time loop.

Winner of Best Game at the 2020 BAFTA Games Awards and named Game of the Year 2019 by Giant Bomb, Polygon, Eurogamer, and The Guardian, Outer Wilds is an open world mystery about a solar system trapped in an endless time loop.

Welcome to the Space Program!

You’re the newest recruit of Outer Wilds Ventures, a fledgling space program searching for answers in a strange, constantly evolving solar system.

Mysteries of the Solar System…

What lurks in the heart of the ominous Dark Bramble? Who built the alien ruins on the Moon? Can the endless time loop be stopped? Answers await you in the most dangerous reaches of space.

A World That Changes Over Time

The planets of Outer Wilds are packed with hidden locations that change with the passage of time. Visit an underground city of before it’s swallowed by sand, or explore the surface of a planet as it crumbles beneath your feet. Every secret is guarded by hazardous environments and natural catastrophes.

Grab Your Intergalactic Hiking Gear!

Strap on your hiking boots, check your oxygen levels, and get ready to venture into space. Use a variety of unique gadgets to probe your surroundings, track down mysterious signals, decipher ancient alien writing, and roast the perfect marshmallow.

