Nintendo of Europe Black Friday Deals Include a Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle - News

posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo of Europe has announced as part of its Black Friday deals include a Nintendo Switch OLED Model bundle.

The bundle includes a standard Switch OLED tat comes with neon red/neon blue joy-cons, a digital download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and three free months of Nintendo Switch Online.

The bundle will be available at select retailers starting on November 20.

A #NintendoSwitch – OLED Model bundle including #MarioKart 8 Deluxe and a 3-month individual #NintendoSwitchOnline membership will be available at selected retailers from 20/11! pic.twitter.com/nGvp4dZUJN — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) November 14, 2023

