Nintendo UK Black Friday Deals Revealed

Nintendo UK has revealed some of the games that will be on sale and hardware bundles that will be available as part of its Black Friday deals.

Hardware bundles includes a Nintendo Switch OLED Model Mario Red edition that comes with Super Mario Bros Wonder and a Mario soft toy. Another bundle that will be available includes a Nintendo Switch OLED with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three free months of Nintendo Switch Online.

The Aloha Edition Animal Crossing Switch Lite consoles will also be discounted for Black Friday. Another Switch bundle will include Nintendo Switch Sports, a leg strap, and a water bottle.

The Nintendo eShop Black Friday sale will start on November 16 at 2:00 pm GMT for some games, while more games will be discounted starting November 20 at 2:00 pm GMT. The Black Friday deals will end on December 2.

Here are some of the games that have been confirmed to be discounted:

November 16 to December 2:

EA Sports FC 24

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Ultimate Edition

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – Gold Edition

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Sonic Superstars

No Man’s Sky

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Persona Collection

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe

November 20 to December 2:

Metroid Prime Remastered

Fae Farm

Red Dead Redemption

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Bayonetta 3

Super Mario Odyssey

