Nintendo UK Black Friday Deals Revealed

Nintendo UK has revealed some of the games that will be on sale and hardware bundles that will be available as part of its Black Friday deals.
Hardware bundles includes a Nintendo Switch OLED Model Mario Red edition that comes with Super Mario Bros Wonder and a Mario soft toy. Another bundle that will be available includes a Nintendo Switch OLED with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three free months of Nintendo Switch Online.
The Aloha Edition Animal Crossing Switch Lite consoles will also be discounted for Black Friday. Another Switch bundle will include Nintendo Switch Sports, a leg strap, and a water bottle.
The Nintendo eShop Black Friday sale will start on November 16 at 2:00 pm GMT for some games, while more games will be discounted starting November 20 at 2:00 pm GMT. The Black Friday deals will end on December 2.
On the lookout for some big savings?— Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) November 14, 2023
Mark your calendars – the Black Friday Sale starts this Thursday! 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/vLhfygi3dm
Here are some of the games that have been confirmed to be discounted:
November 16 to December 2:
- EA Sports FC 24
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – Ultimate Edition
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – Gold Edition
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Sonic Superstars
- No Man’s Sky
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Persona Collection
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe
November 20 to December 2:
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Fae Farm
- Red Dead Redemption
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Bayonetta 3
- Super Mario Odyssey
