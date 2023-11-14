Soulslinger: Envoy of Death Arrives December 14 for PC in Early Access - News

/ 203 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Headup Games and developer Elder Games announced the fast-paced roguelite first-person shooter, Soulslinger: Envoy of Death, will launch for PC via Steam Early Access on December 14.

The Early Access release of the game will include the first realm and about one-third of the planned content. The second chapter will be released during Early Access, while the third chapter will release alongside the full release.

View the Early Access release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

You are a gunslinger in limbo, involved in a gritty war against “The Cartel,” a ruthless organization harvesting souls to break free of the shackles of the afterlife. Grow stronger with each new run, gather the essence of lost souls to take on the biggest threats in this roguelite first-person shooter!

Death is Calling: Will You Answer?

Become an Envoy of Death, able to unleash the incredible powers that will make you the most dangerous soul in Limbo. Upgrade your character’s abilities to become the ultimate Soulslinger and take on thrilling challenges in a bloody war against the criminal cartel of the afterlife!

Meet Stray Souls and Make Allies or Enemies

Step into the rich and immersive world of Haven, filled with mysterious NPCs who hold the secrets to its dark history. Be wary of the allies and enemies you make as every encounter might shape your journey ahead. In this mesmerizing western-fantasy world, you will experience a tale of grief, loss, and one man’s obsession with cheating death itself.

Craft Your Weapons and Rise to Victory

Forge your own destiny with every run by crafting powerful weapons and unlocking permanent upgrades in Haven. Grow stronger with every new challenge and become an incredibly deadly gunslinger. Get ready for a fast-paced roguelite first-person shooter experience you won’t ever forget!

Features

Fast-paced, story-driven roguelike FPS set in random sequences of rooms built in a unique western-fantasy world.

Customize Soulslinger through a deep upgrade system.

Experience a tightly written story filled with loyal allies and charismatic villains. The story adapts to what you do in the roguelike gameplay.

a tightly written story filled with loyal allies and charismatic villains. The story adapts to what you do in the roguelike gameplay. Tons of gun fodder creeps that attack in waves, spiced up by challenging elite mobs.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles