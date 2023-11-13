Baldur's Gate 3 Xbox and Physical Release Announcement Teased for This Week - News

Larian Studios has teased the release date of the Xbox Series X|S version of Baldur's Gate 3 and a physical edition will be announced this year.

"Xbox fans, and fans of physical media, watch this space for a formal announcement," said Larian Studios via Twitter. "It's going to be a busy week."

Larian Studios founder and CEO Swen Vincke last week released two graphs showcasing the reduction in RAM and VRAM usage in recent weeks for the Xbox Series S version of the game that he will benefit all versions of the game.

Baldur's Gate 3 received eight nominations for The Game Awards 2023. This includes Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Score And Music, Best Performance, Best Community Support, Best RPG and Best Multiplayer.

Baldur’s Gate 3 released for PC on August 3 and for the PlayStation 5 on September 6.

