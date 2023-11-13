Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Goes Gold - News

/ 175 Views

by, posted 35 minutes ago

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Massive Entertainment have announced Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has gone gold. This means principal development for the game is complete and what is left is to fix bugs that might be discovered.

"We are extremely proud to share that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has gone GOLD!" said Ubisoft. "We can't wait for you all to explore the alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger."

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Amazon Luna on December 7.

We are extremely proud to share that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has gone GOLD! We can't wait for you all to explore the alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger. The game is out December 7. #AvatarFrontiers pic.twitter.com/DU6V96F5CF — Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (@AvatarFrontiers) November 13, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles