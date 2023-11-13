Amazon Games Lays Off Over 180 Employees - News

Amazon has laid off more than 180 employees in its games division.

"We’ve listened to our customers and we know delivering free games every month is what they want most, so we are refining our Prime benefit to increase our focus there," sad Amazon Games VP Christoph Hartmann in an email to employees sent to Aftermath. "With these changes in our business approach come changes to our resourcing, resulting in the elimination of just over 180 roles.

"I know this is difficult news and that the impact will be felt widely. It never feels good to say goodbye to colleagues. This isn’t a decision the leadership team came to quickly; it was the result of extensive considerations and road mapping for our future.

"We are proud of the work the teams have been doing, pushing into new areas with weekly content on Crown Channel, and finding more ways to help publishers reach new audiences with Game Growth. But after further evaluation of our businesses, it became clear that we need focus our resources and efforts to deliver great games to players now and in the future."

