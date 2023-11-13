Nintendo Indie World Showcase Set for Tomorrow, November 14 - News

/ 426 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will host an Indie World Showcase tomorrow, November 14 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm UK.

The showcase will features around 20 minutes of new announcements and updates on indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch.

You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

A new #IndieWorld Showcase is airing tomorrow, Nov. 14 at 9:00 a.m. PT! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of new announcements and updates on indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch.



Watch it live here: https://t.co/PfQ6807W8i pic.twitter.com/HzxUJg1XPm — Indie World (@IndieWorldNA) November 13, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles