Xbox Series X Modern Warfare III Bundles in the UK Are Heavily Discounted

Xbox has announced a new promotion in the UK that includes a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III when you purchase an Xbox Series X.

The tweet from Xbox UK states when you buy an Xbox Series X you will get a free game and the included link lists Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Cross-Gen Bundle as the free game.

The bundle is available for £429.99, while the Xbox Series X on its own before this deal was priced at £479.99.

When the supply drop pulls through 🙌



Get an Xbox Series X + a FREE game from only £429.99 💥 pic.twitter.com/zbCeUC2nhv — Xbox UK (@xboxuk) November 10, 2023

Smyths Toys UK has announced the same bundle of an Xbox Series X that includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Cross-Gen Bundle.

This bundle is available for £409.99, which is a savings of £119.99.

Ready for the ultimate gaming experience? 🎮



Get the Xbox Series X console bundle with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III!



Shop now at Smyths Toys! 🛍 😄

Only £409.99 - Save £119.99

Only £409.99 - Save £119.99

👉https://t.co/yGCb8H0P1o pic.twitter.com/kBpU1LpWuh — Smyths Toys UK (@SmythsToysUK) November 10, 2023

UK retailer GAME is running its own deal with the Xbox Series X Diablo 4 bundle that also includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Cross-Gen Bundle, Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Captain Price Hat, and Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Exclusive Steelbook.

This bundle is available for £429.99, which is a savings of £134.98.

(Deals) Xbox Series X Diablo 4 bundle, COD MW III, and Captain Price hat for £430 at GAME in the UK 🇬🇧



- Xbox Series X + Free Diablo IV Pack

- Call of Duty MWIII

- Free Call of Duty MWIII Captain Price Hat

- Free Call of Duty MWIII Exclusive Steelbookhttps://t.co/k4uS7tihLP pic.twitter.com/6hYwdef8so — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84_) November 10, 2023

