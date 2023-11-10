By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Xbox Series X Modern Warfare III Bundles in the UK Are Heavily Discounted

by William D'Angelo , posted 17 minutes ago / 184 Views

Xbox has announced a new promotion in the UK that includes a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III when you purchase an Xbox Series X.

The tweet from Xbox UK states when you buy an Xbox Series X you will get a free game and the included link lists Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Cross-Gen Bundle as the free game.

The bundle is available for £429.99, while the Xbox Series X on its own before this deal was priced at £479.99.

Smyths Toys UK has announced the same bundle of an Xbox Series X that includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Cross-Gen Bundle.

This bundle is available for £409.99, which is a savings of £119.99.

UK retailer GAME is running its own deal with the Xbox Series X Diablo 4 bundle that also includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Cross-Gen Bundle, Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Captain Price Hat, and Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Exclusive Steelbook.

This bundle is available for £429.99, which is a savings of £134.98.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


1 Comments
DonFerrari (3 minutes ago)

So over 100 of discount, yes that is significant. I'm curious to see how this BF will turn out and if Sony will be able to have more inventory than they could potentially sell for the first time since launch during the holidays. That 25M forecast depends on it, and if BF isn't high enough we may see a deep cut promo nearer Xmas and even permanent price cut in January.

