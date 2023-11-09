PS5 'Slim' Spider-Man 2 Bundle Being Sold by US Retailers for $500 - News

Some retailers in the US have already started selling the PlayStation 5 'Slim' console. Sony had stated it was set to launch in November in the US, but didn't give an exact release date.

Walmart and Dell are selling the PS5 'Slim' with a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for $500. It is currently available on Dell's website, however, it is out of stock on Walmart's website.

The new models will launch in Japan on November 10 and in the US on PlayStation Direct and at select retailers sometime in November. A worldwide rollout will follow in the months after.

The new PS5 has been reduced in volume by over 30 percent and weight by 18 percent and 24 percent compared to the previous models. The new models will have four separate cover panels, with the top two being glossy and the bottom two being a matte finish.

If you purchase the PS5 Digital Edition you can buy the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive for PS5 later for 79.99 USD | 119.99 EURO | 99.99 GBP | 11,980 JPY.

A horizontal stand will be included in all models, while a vertical stand will be available separately for 29.99 USD | 29.99 EURO | 24.99 GBP | 3,980 JPY.

Check out the pricing for the new PS5 models below:

U.S. PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 499.99 USD PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 USD

Europe PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 549.99 EUR PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 EUR

U.K. PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 479.99 GBP PS5 Digital Edition – 389.99 GBP

Japan PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 66,980 JPY (includes tax) PS5 Digital Edition – 59,980 JPY (includes tax)



