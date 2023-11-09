Sony Delays Half of Its 12 Planned Live Service Games - News

Sony president, COO and CFO Hiroki Totoki during the company's earnings call announced half of the 12 live service games in development for the PlayStation have been delayed beyond the original plan.

"We are reviewing this… we are trying as much as possible to ensure [these games] are enjoyed and liked by gamers for a long time," said Totoki via VideoGamesChronicle.

"[Of] the 12 titles, six titles will be released by FY25 – that’s our current plan. [As for] the remaining six titles, we are still working on that.

"That’s the total number of live service and multiplayers titles [and] mid-to-long-term we want to [push] this kind of service and that’s the unchanged policy of the company. It’s not like we stick to certain titles, but game quality should be the most important [thing]."

Confirmed live service games in development for PlayStation includes The Last of Us multiplayer game, Marathon, a Horizon online game, Fairgame$, and Concord.

