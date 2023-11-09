Sony Delays Half of Its 12 Planned Live Service Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 611 Views
Sony president, COO and CFO Hiroki Totoki during the company's earnings call announced half of the 12 live service games in development for the PlayStation have been delayed beyond the original plan.
"We are reviewing this… we are trying as much as possible to ensure [these games] are enjoyed and liked by gamers for a long time," said Totoki via VideoGamesChronicle.
"[Of] the 12 titles, six titles will be released by FY25 – that’s our current plan. [As for] the remaining six titles, we are still working on that.
"That’s the total number of live service and multiplayers titles [and] mid-to-long-term we want to [push] this kind of service and that’s the unchanged policy of the company. It’s not like we stick to certain titles, but game quality should be the most important [thing]."
Confirmed live service games in development for PlayStation includes The Last of Us multiplayer game, Marathon, a Horizon online game, Fairgame$, and Concord.
Nice, delaying is the first step of cancellation
If all 12 of these games were originally intended to be releasing by FY25, then they're all relatively deep in development as it takes many years to make any AAA game. That would be a massive waste of money to start cancelling them one by one. They'd be better off cancelling them now so as to not spend additional unknown hundreds of millions of dollars and just cost their losses.
They can pivot back to a proper design and use the assets, or they can lose the money and learn that they shouldn't bet so much on GAAS.
Indeed, GaaS is out but it can be a traditional game with single player and mp aspect.
I have no intentions of playing any of the 12 or 6...well unless one of them is a Fat Princess game, I would probably play a little bit of that.