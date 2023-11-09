Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters Launches January 23, 2024 for Switch, Xbox Version Gets Trailer - News

Publisher Idea Factory International announced Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters will launch for the Nintendo Switch in the Americas and Europe on January 23, 2024.

The game is also coming to the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in 2024 and a new teaser trailer for the game was released, which can be viewed below:

Read details on the game below:

While the Goddesses were out responding to a distress call from the faraway PC Continent, Nepgear and the other Candidates were sent to investigate an abandoned laboratory.

It was there that they found the “Ashen Goddess,” who trapped them in a deep sleep capsule. By the time they awoke, 2 years had already passed.

The latest smartphone, the “rPhone,” dominates the market.

Neptune has been missing since her mission to the PC Continent, and in the absence of its Goddess and Candidate, Planeptune was ravaged by a strange new phenomenon, the Trendi Outbreaks.

Suddenly finding herself robbed of home and family, Nepgear falls into a deep depression.

This is a story about finding hope in the midst of despair, and the rebirth of a Goddess in the wake of destruction.

C-C-C-Combo Maker!

As you make your way around the lands of Gamindustri, you’ll encounter a multitude of enemies – it’s time to fight! Employ combos and chain your attacks together in real-time. Take control of the battlefield in a unique tactical action battle system!

Pull off the Planeptune Look with Two New Playable Characters

Throughout the game you’ll discover fun accessories to deck out and customize your party members. Snap a pic in Photo Mode and use the new Manga-style feature exclusive to the Nintendo Switch release. Play as characters created by two legendary game developers – Higurashi from Ryukishi07 and Shanghai Alice from ZUN from the start. The Nintendo Switch version also has two new exclusive playable characters, Maho and Anri!

Do You Hear the People Chirp?

In the wake of the devastation wrought by the Trendi Phenomenon, the vast majority of the population has turned to the rPhone for all manner of daily life, including communication. On your journey, connect to the Chirper social network to take on a variety of side quests put out by those in need and earn special rewards!

Match Game ’23

On the battlefield you can have three party members out at a time. Match up your team members with a partner for stat increases and elemental bonuses. The stronger the bond, the better the bonus!

