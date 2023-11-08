Former Turn 10 Boss Promoted to the Head of Xbox Game Studios - News

Alan Hartman via LinkedIn announced he has been promoted to the head of Xbox Game Studios.

Thrilled to be representing such an elite set of game creators in my new role leading Xbox Game Studios!," said Hartman.

The role was previously held by Matt Booty, who was recently promoted to the president of game content and studios. The new role incorporated the responsibility of overseeing ZeniMax and Bethesda.

Sarah Bond was also recently promoted to Xbox President, overseeing he hardware and software platforms of Xbox. She is responsible for the future of Xbox hardware and software.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

