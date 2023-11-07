Super Mario Bros. Wonder Sales Top 4.3 Million Units in 2 Weeks - Sales

Nintendo announced Super Mario Bros. Wonder sold over 4.3 million units worldwide with the first two weeks of release.

The game is the fastest-selling Super Mario related title since tracking began with the Nintendo Wii and Nintendo DS.

"Super Mario related titles also tend to sell consistently over a long period of time," said Nintendo. "We anticipate this title will be an appealing choice for consumers during the upcoming holiday season and will continue to sell next year onwards as well.

"Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the first entirely new entry in the sidescrolling Super Mario series in about 11 years.

This title provides surprising new 2D Mario experiences, and we believe that this, in conjunction with global excitement from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, resulted in the large sales volume."

Super Mario Bros. Wonder released for the Nintendo Switch on October 20.

