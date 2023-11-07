Super Mario Bros. Wonder Sales Top 4.3 Million Units in 2 Weeks - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 662 Views
Nintendo announced Super Mario Bros. Wonder sold over 4.3 million units worldwide with the first two weeks of release.
The game is the fastest-selling Super Mario related title since tracking began with the Nintendo Wii and Nintendo DS.
"Super Mario related titles also tend to sell consistently over a long period of time," said Nintendo. "We anticipate this title will be an appealing choice for consumers during the upcoming holiday season and will continue to sell next year onwards as well.
"Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the first entirely new entry in the sidescrolling Super Mario series in about 11 years.
This title provides surprising new 2D Mario experiences, and we believe that this, in conjunction with global excitement from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, resulted in the large sales volume."
Super Mario Bros. Wonder released for the Nintendo Switch on October 20.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
With zelda and Pokemon doing 10 million in 3 days, thought this would do 7- 8 million in the same time frame.
Still very good numbers but definitely lower than i anticipated.
Yeah, thats way lower than I thought it would. Guess its because its so close until christmas. Lots of copies under the trees for gamers this year probably.
Definitely much lower than I thought but yeah if there is any series that is all legs sales-wise it is Mario so this is probably good.
Since this us just sell-through data it's probably closer to 6M shipped after first 2 weeks and it's most likely the fastest selling Mario game of all time. I can't imagine any other Mario game before the Wii/DS era doing sales like this in it's first 2 weeks.
While I'm sure people probably expected more, Mario hasn't really shown to be huge in launch sales like that but they do good as evergreen titles. Games like Odyssey,NSMB Wii/DS, the Mario Kart games, had relatively small launch sales but all still sold 30+Million. This game will still sell similarly to Pokemon/Zelda when all said and done but will do so more by evergreen sales.