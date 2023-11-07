Final Fantasy Creator Hironobu Sakaguchi Has Started Work on a New Project - News

Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi via Twitter announced he has started work on his next project.

"Ise Jingu Shrine," said Sakaguchi. "I thanked the shrine for the start of my new project and for my good health during my physical checkup."

Sakaguchi's last game, Fantasian, released in April 2021 exclusively for Apple Arcade. He is interested in bringing the game to PC and potentially to develop a seuqel.

伊勢参り。

新作制作が開始できたこと、人間ドックが良好だったことにお礼を。



Ise Jingu Shrine.

I thanked the shrine for the start of my new project and for my good health during my physical checkup. pic.twitter.com/t4WGqYQ5WN — 坂口博信 (@auuo) November 7, 2023

