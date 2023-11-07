By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Final Fantasy Creator Hironobu Sakaguchi Has Started Work on a New Project

by William D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 746 Views

Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi via Twitter announced he has started work on his next project.

"Ise Jingu Shrine," said Sakaguchi. "I thanked the shrine for the start of my new project and for my good health during my physical checkup."

Sakaguchi's last game, Fantasian, released in April 2021 exclusively for Apple Arcade. He is interested in bringing the game to PC and potentially to develop a seuqel.

Draconidas (8 hours ago)

The Last Story 2.

dane007 Draconidas (7 hours ago)

That would be amazing and release it on switch. I loved the first game

dane007 (7 hours ago)

List oddysey please

DonFerrari (9 hours ago)

Well I wish he can make a big new IP.

GoOnKid (3 hours ago)

Excited!

ClassicGamingWizzz (4 hours ago)

Its for mobile 100%

