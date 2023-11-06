PS5 and Xbox Series X Discounted Bundles Spotted in Europe - News

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X bundles have been discounted in Europe at multiple retailers, as spotted by Twitter user MauroNL.

Dutch website Cool Blue is taking pre-orders for an Xbox Series X bundle that includes a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for €489, which is €120 below the usual price.

Amazon Germany has a pre-order for a PS5 bundle that also includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 priced at €499.99. Amazon UK has a similar bundle listed, but it currently isn't available.

Looks like the Black Friday price for the PS5 Modern Warfare III bundle will be €499,99, as is offered by Amazon Germany.



Seems like both consoles will offer a similar bundle at around a €120 discount from RRP.



The new Slim PS5 will be released in Europe early next year. pic.twitter.com/oWfnYEuN3e — MauroNL (@MauroNL3) November 6, 2023

