Fortnite Had 'Biggest Day' Ever With 44.7 Million Players - News

/ 390 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Epic Games' Fortnite has been one of the most popular games since the launch of the Battle Royale mode and over the weekend the game set a new record.

The Fortnite OG event, which brought back the original map, set a record for the biggest day in Fortnite history with over 44.7 million players and 102 million hours played.

Way to start things off with a big bang," reads a tweet from the official Fortnite Twitter account. "We're blown away by the response to Fortnite OG. Yesterday was the biggest day in Fortnite’s history with over 44.7 MILLION players jumping in and 102 MILLION hours of play. To all Fortnite players, OG and new, THANK YOU!

Way to start things off with a big bang 💥



We're blown away by the response to #FortniteOG. Yesterday was the biggest day in Fortnite’s history with over 44.7 MILLION players jumping in and 102 MILLION hours of play.



To all Fortnite players, OG and new, THANK YOU! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 5, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles