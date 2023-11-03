What The Duck Releases November 9 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Untold Tales of developer Seize Studios announced What The Duck will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on November 9.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Set out on an adventure of revenge and self-acceptance as you and your oddball ducking spirit animal try to make a name for yourselves in a world where those with the toughest spirit animals hold all the power.

Exploration Awaits

Four unique biomes filled with quests, enemies, puzzles, secrets, mini-games, and other characters to encounter. Make friends or foes among other fighters and their spirit animals, loot resources, and upgrade your weapons and player powers.

Intricate Combat

Engage in hack-and-slash combat with an array of weapons that can be switched in real-time to create multiple combos. Mix and match weapon types with various elemental buffs to gain an advantage over your enemies in battle. Summon your duckling buddy to assist with his own attacks and powers, making you a force to be reckoned with.

Craft to the Rythem of the Beat

Forge weapons in a unique, rhythm-based crafting mini-game. The better you craft to the beat, the stronger your forged weapon becomes. Collect and combine various resources to create the ultimate arsenal.

Your New Best Friend

Yes, he’s an oddball duckling, but your little buddy has his own set of unique skills. Take control of your feathered friend to fly, swim, solve specific puzzles, access unreachable areas, and uncover various secrets. Embrace this little dude as your partner and set out to become an unstoppable duo.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

