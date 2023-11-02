EA CEO: Microsoft Acquiring Activision is Great for the Industry - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 819 Views
Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson in an interview with CNBC stated Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard is a "great thing" for the video game industry.
"We feel really good about the industry," said Wilson when asked about Microsoft closing its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. "Earlier this week I read an article that projected the industry would get to over $300 billion in revenue by 2030 and nearly four billion players."
Wilson added, "I think that Microsoft [acquiring] Activision is a great thing. It means one of the world's largest companies is going to continue to invest in our industry to help us grow the industry over time."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Had Google stuck with the Stadia would he make that same statement if it was Google making these kinds of purchases?
Why would he not, EA and google made a partnership to include EA play on stadia back then so pretty sure he would be saying the same.
Google buying anything would not have been good for the market. Especially if what Harrison said was true that Microsoft going on a buying spree and buying Bethesda was the final nail in its coffin where it figured out it didn't have what it took to compete.
Your original question was about whether Wilson would say the same if Stadia was still around and Google making acquisitions. Why what you think of Google or what excuses Stadia's ex-CEO made to blame MS for its own failure should be relevant when assessing what Wilson would think of Google's investment. You just have to look at how EA interacted with Google when it still was a thing to know what they thought of it.
Are EA going to invest as well or just let MS do it? That $300 billion growth won't only happen because MS bought a big publisher (with money that could have opened hundreds of new studios). It will come from investment of their own on new studios, new jobs and technologies. Get to it EA. Don't let MS, Sony and Nintendo outshine you. ;-)
What he means is it’s good for EA as he’s hoping as many of their games as possible forgo PS release to leave them a bigger market to work with.
Not sure its as simple as making a direct correlation.
Aside from Battlefield with CoD (which looks to be remaining multi-plat), which EA IPs have a direct competitor in Activision’s library?
Its good for microsoft only if they manage the studios properly. We will see in the future.
It might be good for the industry but it's certainly not good for gamers. Games that used to be third party and multi-platform now won't be. Less people will get to play the next Diablo, the next Fallout, etc etc.
When I look at MS's recent games, I can hardly believe this nonsense.
How much does MS pay for this propaganda?
Loads, MS games are 95% of the time crap. But a subscription model with lower development costs and more microtransactions are an amazing future. The only gamers who would disagree are youngsters who have no idea about the good days and love being mugged.
Subscription services do not lower development costs, they only reduce marketing costs. Microtransactions are also not present in any greater capacity than classic distribution methods.
Also, your so-called good old days never were a thing, you just only remember the bright side of things and don't remember the other side. Look at the NES, playing SMB3 with my brothers as a kid is still the best memory I have of gaming yet the NES library was like 85% shovelware filled with horrendous barely playable titles with limited ways of getting refunds if at all. That also can be considered being mugged.
Hilarious desperate nonsense, there's no evidence of lower dev costs or increased mtx as a result of GP.
lol what the hell Microsoft did to you?
"The only gamers who would disagree are blah blah", sure buddy, if you think this will make people feel bad about "disagreeing" with you; you are plain wrong :D Looks like a LOT of people disagree; must be those "youngsters" you are referring too only right?