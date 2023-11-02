EA CEO: Microsoft Acquiring Activision is Great for the Industry - News

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson in an interview with CNBC stated Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard is a "great thing" for the video game industry.

"We feel really good about the industry," said Wilson when asked about Microsoft closing its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. "Earlier this week I read an article that projected the industry would get to over $300 billion in revenue by 2030 and nearly four billion players."

Wilson added, "I think that Microsoft [acquiring] Activision is a great thing. It means one of the world's largest companies is going to continue to invest in our industry to help us grow the industry over time."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

