EA CEO: Microsoft Acquiring Activision is Great for the Industry

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 819 Views

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson in an interview with CNBC stated Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard is a "great thing" for the video game industry.

"We feel really good about the industry," said Wilson when asked about Microsoft closing its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. "Earlier this week I read an article that projected the industry would get to over $300 billion in revenue by 2030 and nearly four billion players."

Wilson added, "I think that Microsoft [acquiring] Activision is a great thing. It means one of the world's largest companies is going to continue to invest in our industry to help us grow the industry over time."

rapsuperstar31 (3 hours ago)

Had Google stuck with the Stadia would he make that same statement if it was Google making these kinds of purchases?

EpicRandy rapsuperstar31 (3 hours ago)

Why would he not, EA and google made a partnership to include EA play on stadia back then so pretty sure he would be saying the same.

rapsuperstar31 EpicRandy (2 hours ago)

Google buying anything would not have been good for the market. Especially if what Harrison said was true that Microsoft going on a buying spree and buying Bethesda was the final nail in its coffin where it figured out it didn't have what it took to compete.

EpicRandy rapsuperstar31 (2 hours ago)

Your original question was about whether Wilson would say the same if Stadia was still around and Google making acquisitions. Why what you think of Google or what excuses Stadia's ex-CEO made to blame MS for its own failure should be relevant when assessing what Wilson would think of Google's investment. You just have to look at how EA interacted with Google when it still was a thing to know what they thought of it.

The Fury (3 hours ago)

Are EA going to invest as well or just let MS do it? That $300 billion growth won't only happen because MS bought a big publisher (with money that could have opened hundreds of new studios). It will come from investment of their own on new studios, new jobs and technologies. Get to it EA. Don't let MS, Sony and Nintendo outshine you. ;-)

DekutheEvilClown (2 hours ago)

What he means is it’s good for EA as he’s hoping as many of their games as possible forgo PS release to leave them a bigger market to work with.

SecondWar DekutheEvilClown (1 hour ago)

Not sure its as simple as making a direct correlation.
Aside from Battlefield with CoD (which looks to be remaining multi-plat), which EA IPs have a direct competitor in Activision’s library?

ClassicGamingWizzz (1 hour ago)

Its good for microsoft only if they manage the studios properly. We will see in the future.

Libara (3 hours ago)

He's not wrong.

Spike0503 (3 hours ago)

It might be good for the industry but it's certainly not good for gamers. Games that used to be third party and multi-platform now won't be. Less people will get to play the next Diablo, the next Fallout, etc etc.

Random_Matt (3 hours ago)

What a chump.

Juanita (3 hours ago)
