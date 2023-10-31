Rollerdrome Launches November 28 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass - News

Publisher Private Division and developer Roll7 announced the third-person action shooter, Rollerdrome, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass on November 28.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in August 2022.

Are you ready to enter the Rollerdrome?



💥 Coming November 28 to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and with @XboxGamePass: https://t.co/ecJmHLArgc#Rollerdrome pic.twitter.com/Vkx4HL5wzA — Rollerdrome (@rollerdrome) October 31, 2023

Read details on the game below:

Rollerdrome is a single-player third-person action shooter that seamlessly blends high-octane combat with fluid motion to create an action experience like no other. Dominate with style in cinematic, visceral combat where kills net you health and pulling off tricks and grinds provide you ammunition, in this adrenaline-pumping action shooter.

The year is 2030. In a world where corporations rule and the lines between reality and performance are blurred, the public are kept distracted by the violence and excess of a brutal new blood sport—Rollerdrome. Will you have what it takes to become the Rollerdrome champion and unravel the mysteries behind the Matterhorn corporation’s true intentions?

From Roll7, the minds that brought you the award winning and critically acclaimed OlliOlli series comes Rollerdrome, an intense shooter-skater hybrid set in an evocative retrofuture.

A Third-Person Action Shooter Like No Other

An original hybrid shooter-skater that blends high octane, visceral combat with fluid movement and tricking mechanics into one complementary and challenging whole.

A Test of Skill

Take on a unique challenge throughout the Rollerdrome tournament. Establish your dominance in the field with online leaderboards and push yourself to the limit with the unlockable “Out For Blood” mode for the most extreme test of skill and agility.

An Original Identity

An all-new fully original soundtrack that merges iconic era sounds and tones with cutting edge production to provide a heart-thumping backdrop to the carnage, brought to life with a unique comic-book inspired art style.

A Dark Conspiracy

Discover a mysterious, sinister plot in this distinct retrofuture universe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

